GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,430 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

