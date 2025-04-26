General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 942,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,818,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

