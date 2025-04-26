Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,635 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Vistra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

