Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,420 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

