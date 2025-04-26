Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Leidos by 92.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 18.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

