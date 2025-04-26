Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $228.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

