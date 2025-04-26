Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in F5 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $270.03 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

