Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $131,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,621,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FBIN opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
