First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.02% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $45,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 505.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 144,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 136,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

