First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Shares of FV opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

