First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,718 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.