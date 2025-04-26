First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.98 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19). Approximately 267,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 74,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

First Property Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.94. The firm has a market cap of £19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.45.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

