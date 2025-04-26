First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,779.26 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,816.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,024.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

