Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

