Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $697,226,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 122,690 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.60.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

