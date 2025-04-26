Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $5.87 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $835.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Report on Fastly

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,243,119.04. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,903 shares of company stock worth $1,001,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.