Eric Richard Remer Sells 2,412 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $24,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,511,663 shares in the company, valued at $76,618,962.60. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $106,557.02.
- On Thursday, April 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,134 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $71,482.68.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $83,910.98.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,149 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $76,682.09.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,339 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $160,285.59.
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $112,595.07.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $75,293.64.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.46 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.