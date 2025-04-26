ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ePlus by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

