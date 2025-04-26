EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of EPAM Systems worth $66,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $173,053,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

