Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Cut by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

