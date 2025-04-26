Engaged Capital LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Engaged Capital LLC reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083,567 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PRA Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PRA Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PRAA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

