Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Raised to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.79.

TSE:ENB opened at C$64.01 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$47.41 and a twelve month high of C$65.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.84.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

