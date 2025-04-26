Elixir deUSD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.35 Million (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $178.35 million and approximately $208,108.15 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD launched on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 178,473,895 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 178,604,078.59. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99943368 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $529,110.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

