Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $421.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

