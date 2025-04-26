Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,698,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 591.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $101,951,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.22.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,392.55. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

