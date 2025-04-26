eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. eHealth has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.36.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
