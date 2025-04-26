Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.56% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $244,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

