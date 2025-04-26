Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth $149,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 619,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECC stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.