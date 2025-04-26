Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $487.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.91.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.48.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

