Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,787,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $135,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

