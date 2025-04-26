Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,265 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,062,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of WesBanco worth $132,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 17,801.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

