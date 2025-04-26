Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $137,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after buying an additional 1,559,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $323,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.95 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.