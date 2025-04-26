Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.21 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $136,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.