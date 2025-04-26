Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 893,688 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Entergy worth $133,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

ETR stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

