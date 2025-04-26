Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 178,145 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $134,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Olin by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olin by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 172,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

OLN stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

