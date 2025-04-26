Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 252,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 152,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Defense Metals Trading Down 8.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$45.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.