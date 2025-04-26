DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,634,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

