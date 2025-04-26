Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after buying an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,674,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

