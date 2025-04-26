Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,371 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,391.52. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.4 %

ALAB stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

