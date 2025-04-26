Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,623.18. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

