Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $616,000 Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Liquidia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $33,491.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,128 shares of company stock worth $450,072 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

