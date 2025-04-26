Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $626,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,335,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $298.55 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.76.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

