Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $555,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MMS opened at $67.72 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

