Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $549,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,696,000 after acquiring an additional 91,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after purchasing an additional 536,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $192.02 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

