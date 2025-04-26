Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,687 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $54,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. The trade was a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.4 %

TRUP stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.48, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.