DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1,525.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,412.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,347.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,358.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,276.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,458.37.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

