CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 777,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 838,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.16).

CyanConnode Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.46.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

