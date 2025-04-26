Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

CLB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

