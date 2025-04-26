Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 81 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.83.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $272.30 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

