Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

